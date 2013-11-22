Fed's Lockhart sees QE taper talk on table in December

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Debate over reducing the pace of the Federal Reserve’s massive bond buying program will be “on the table” at its next policy meeting in December, the president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve said Friday.

Dennis Lockhart, in an interview on CNBC, said he expected the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank’s policy-setting arm, to be debating when to begin cutting back on its program of $85 billion a month in bond purchases over the next several meetings. The committee next meets on Dec. 17-18.

Lockhart, who will not be a voter on Fed policy matters until 2015, said he expects the exit from the program, known as quantitative easing, to be manageable once the time comes.

Even after the bank starts winding down QE, monetary policy is likely to be very accommodative for quite some time, likely for years, Lockhart said.

Recent polls by Reuters indicate a majority of economists and financial market analysts do not expect a “tapering” of the QE program to begin until the first quarter of next year.