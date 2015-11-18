FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Markets now calmed, Fed should soon raise U.S. rates -Lockhart
November 18, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

Markets now calmed, Fed should soon raise U.S. rates -Lockhart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Global financial markets have settled since the August turmoil that caused the U.S. Federal Reserve to delay raising rates, so that it will soon be appropriate to make the policy change, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Wednesday.

“I am now reasonably satisfied the situation has settled down... So I am comfortable with moving off zero soon, conditioned on no marked deterioration in economic conditions,” Lockhart told a conference of bankers, traders and regulators.

“I believe it will soon be appropriate to begin a new policy phase,” he said, adding he will monitor economic data between now and a policy meeting on Dec. 15-16.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

