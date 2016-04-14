Fed's Lockhart sees time for two or three rate hikes in 2016

CHICAGO, April 14 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart on Thursday said he no longer expects to advocate for a U.S. interest rate hike in April, but added there is still time for two or three rate hikes this year.

Lockhart, speaking with Bloomberg Radio before a scheduled public appearance in Chicago, said he wants to see sustained economic growth, monthly jobs gains above 200,000, firmer inflation and continued anchored inflation expectations before raising rates. If there is no rebound this quarter from apparently weak first-quarter growth, he would advocate caution in interest rate policy, he said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)