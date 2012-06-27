FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Lockhart - not time for the bigger guns yet
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 10:36 PM / 5 years ago

Fed's Lockhart - not time for the bigger guns yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve would only likely launch another full-on round of bond buying if the economy took a turn for the worse or if Europe’s problems flared out of control, a top policymaker said on Wednesday.

“I don’t think the conditions have developed that require us to bring out bigger guns quite yet,” Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said in an interview with Nightly Business Report. Lockhart is a voter this year on the central bank’s policy-setting panel.

Another round of quantitative easing “is certainly an option,” he added. A dramatic slowing of growth, a wave of job layoffs, or falling prices that raise the specter of damaging deflationary spiral are all possible triggers for Fed action, he said.

