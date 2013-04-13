FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Lockhart says inflation will be "easily recognizable"
April 13, 2013 / 7:11 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Lockhart says inflation will be "easily recognizable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Aggressive steps by the Federal Reserve to spur U.S. hiring and growth could lead to higher expectations for future inflation, but that threat ought be “easily recognizable,” a senior U.S. central banker said on Saturday.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart also told a panel on fiscal policy at The University of Iowa School of Law, in Iowa City, that international investors did not seem “overly concerned” the Fed was undermining price stability, noting the dollar had strengthened on currency markets.

Lockhart is not a voting member of the Fed’s policy-setting committee this year.

