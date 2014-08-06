FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Lockhart says rate hike still not likely until second half of 2015
August 6, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Lockhart says rate hike still not likely until second half of 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said despite recent strong economic growth he still feels the Fed should not raise interest rates until likely the second half of next year.

Speaking on CNBC, Lockhart said strong second-quarter gross domestic product was partly a rebound from the dismal start of the year and may not be sustained. More evidence is needed, Lockhart said, before he is convinced the economy is ready to absorb higher interest rates without a risk to the recovery.

“It is a little early to conclude that the economy is going to grow that fast in the third quarter,” said Lockhart, who does not currently have a vote on the Fed’s main policymaking committee. “Sometime midyear next year onward is likely to be the right time ... I am still looking for an accumulation of validating data.”

Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
