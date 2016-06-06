FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Lockhart says little cost waiting to July to consider rate hike
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
June 6, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

Fed's Lockhart says little cost waiting to July to consider rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart believes the U.S. central bank should wait until July before considering whether to hike interest rates, citing a weak May jobs report and potential disruptions from Britain’s June 23 vote on whether to leave the European Union.

Lockhart, a non-voting member, told Bloomberg Television that he did not “see a lot of cost to being patient to the July meeting at least”.

Lockhart said he believed there could be two rate hikes between now and the end of 2016.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks later today and is expected to try to keep July as a live option for a hike. (Reporting by David Chance; Editing by James Dalgleish)

