Fed's Lockhart says inflation risk is real but manageable

ATLANTA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The risk that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest round of quantitative easing will spark inflation is “real, but it’s manageable”, a top Fed official who supported the program said on Friday.

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said he was confident that the central bank will know when it is appropriate to start normalizing monetary policy.

The Fed last week waded deeper into uncharted territory on monetary policy, saying it will buy mortgage-backed securities at a pace of $40 billion a month and not stop buying assets until there is substantial improvement in the labor market.