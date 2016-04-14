FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Lockhart says inflation may be firming, but not certain
April 14, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

Fed's Lockhart says inflation may be firming, but not certain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 14 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart on Thursday said he sees recent and encouraging signs that U.S. inflation may be firming, but it is too early to tell for sure, and that patience on rate hikes is still warranted.

Fed officials say they want more confidence that inflation is rising toward the Fed’s 2 percent goal before raising interest rates again, after a first rate hike in nearly a decade in December. Lockhart, speaking at a symposium sponsored by the CFA Institute in Chicago, said he will probably need to lower his economic growth forecast from what he had at the beginning of the year, a slowdown that gives him “some pause.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

