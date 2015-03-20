FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed still learning on insurance industry oversight -Lockhart
March 20, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

Fed still learning on insurance industry oversight -Lockhart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Ga., March 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is still coming to grips with how large insurance companies should be regulated to protect the financial system, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Friday.

The U.S. central bank is studying whether some insurance companies offer products or engage in activities that pose a broader financial risk - similar to the problems insurer AIG caused during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

But the answers are not obvious, he said in a question-and-answer session following a speech at a University of Georgia Law School symposium.

“As regulators the Fed has been on a learning curve to differentiate between those that represent systemic risk and those that can be regulated by their state,” Lockhart said.

The issue is being closely watched by the insurance industry as the Fed considers which insurance companies to bring under tougher regulation. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
