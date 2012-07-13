FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Lockhart-MBS buying an option if Fed eases more
July 13, 2012

Fed's Lockhart-MBS buying an option if Fed eases more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JACKSON, Mississippi, July 13 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve policymaker said purchases of mortgage-backed securities are a possibility if the U.S. central bank decides it needs another round of bond buying to spur growth.

“We have to consider a range of possible approaches if and when further quantitative easing gets serious consideration, and in my mind that could very well include mortgage-backed securities,” Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told reporters after a speech to a business group.

