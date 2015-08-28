FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Lockhart says 50/50 odds for Sept hike seem reasonable-report
#Market News
August 28, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Lockhart says 50/50 odds for Sept hike seem reasonable-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A key Federal Reserve policymaker on Friday said it was reasonable to see the odds of a rate hike in September as roughly even.

"(The) most recent data I saw was about a 50 percent probability, so it's 50-50 around the next meeting," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told Bloomberg TV in an interview from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, referring to investor bets on the timing of a hike. "And that seems to me, given the current circumstances, a reasonable assessment of the situation." (Reporting by Jason Lange and Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
