Fed's Lockhart "comfortable" on U.S. rate hike if data support

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept 29 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday he is "comfortable" with the central bank raising interest rates in the near future if upcoming data support his view that the economy is growing at about 2 percent.

"As long as the data over the next number of weeks or months confirm my basic outlook, it's a question of when, not if for a second move in rates," Lockhart said a meeting with reporters after a speech here at an event sponsored by the Florida Chamber Foundation. (Reporting by Richard Leong)