Fed's Lockhart sees interest rate "lift-off" by September
March 20, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Lockhart sees interest rate "lift-off" by September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Ga., March 20 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on Friday he expects the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates at either its June, July or September policy meetings, barring a significant downturn in the U.S. economy.

The lower economic forecasts issued by the Fed earlier this week reflect mostly “transient” changes that do not fundamentally change its outlook for continued U.S. growth, Lockhart told reporters after a speech at a University of Georgia Law School symposium.

“I continue to believe that mid-year or a little later is appropriate timing. That would allow the June meeting to clearly be taken seriously as a meeting for the ‘lift-off’ decision. I would add to that July, ... I would not rule out July. And, of course, September,” Lockhart said.

“All three of those meetings are in play at the moment. And we would simply wait and see how the economic data come in,” he said. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)

