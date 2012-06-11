FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish deal good news, questions remain -Fed's Lockhart
June 11, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

Spanish deal good news, questions remain -Fed's Lockhart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, June 11 (Reuters) - The deal struck over the weekend to bail out debt-stricken Spanish banks is “good news” and “alleviates some of the concerns,” but Europeans still face tough questions, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday.

The European Union agreed over the weekend to a bailout of Spain’s banks of up to 100 billion euros. But Spanish and Italian bond yields jumped on Monday as doubts set in about the impact and terms of the deal, which was designed to avoid a run on Spanish banks.

