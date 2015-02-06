FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Long-term U.S. unemployment rate may have slipped -Fed's Lockhart
February 6, 2015 / 7:11 PM / 3 years ago

Long-term U.S. unemployment rate may have slipped -Fed's Lockhart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAPLES, Fla., Feb 6 (Reuters) - Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Friday weak wage growth in the United States may be a sign that the natural, or long-term, rate of unemployment has slipped.

Lockhart said it is hard to explain why the steady fall in the unemployment rate has not yet produced signs of wage or price pressures.

“The debate will come most into play when we have to consider an overshoot, whether people believe that is necessary to get inflation higher,” Lockhart told reporters following a speech to business leaders in Naples, Florida. “That is a subject of active discussion.” (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)

