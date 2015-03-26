FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Natural rate of unemployment may be under 5 pct -Fed's Lockhart
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 2 years ago

Natural rate of unemployment may be under 5 pct -Fed's Lockhart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, March 26 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday that the natural rate of unemployment in the United States was probably around 5 percent and might even be lower.

“I think the natural rate of unemployment is probably around 5 percent and it may be lower than that,” he told reporters after speaking to an investment education conference in Detroit.

He added that members of the Federal Reserve’s policy-setting committee believe that “there’s still a distance to go” before labor markets tightened to a point resulting in strong wage inflation. (Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.