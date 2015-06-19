Madigan returns as Fed market committee secretary

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - Brian Madigan has returned to the Federal Reserve as secretary to the U.S. central bank’s open market committee, the Fed announced on Friday.

Madigan served in the job from 2007 to 2010, and at the time was also director of the Fed’s Division of Monetary Affairs.

Madigan’s return marks a reorganization of the Fed’s top advising structure. Currently the head of the Division of Monetary Affairs, Thomas Laubach, also serves as FOMC secretary. The job is being divided, with Madigan serving as secretary and reporting to Laubach.

Madigan as secretary is responsible for preparing the minutes and transcripts of Fed meetings.

He was previously a visiting professor of economics at Georgetown University.

In a statement Fed chair Janet Yellen said that dividing the two roles “will ease the burden of these two senior positions and provide the Board and Committee with sustainable and effective support.” (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)