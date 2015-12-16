FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed aggressively ramps up new tool to pry rates higher
December 16, 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve aggressively expanded a new policy tool to help it raise U.S. interest rates, saying on Wednesday it anticipated about $2 trillion in bids for a facility to help mop up excess cash in financial markets.

The U.S. central bank, which raised rates modestly on Wednesday as expected, also announced it would vastly ramp up a so-called overnight reverse repurchase program (ON RRP) that is now capped at $300 billion. It said it stood ready to use all of the $2.46 trillion worth of Treasury bonds in its portfolio if needed.

The New York Fed, which conducts U.S. monetary policy, “anticipates that around $2 trillion of Treasury securities will be available for ON RRP operations” in order to pry rates from near zero on Thursday, when the policy takes effect.

“In the highly unlikely event that the value of bids received in an ON RRP operation exceeds the amount of available securities, the (New York Fed‘s) Desk will allocate awards using a single-price auction based on the stop-out rate at which the overall size limit is reached, with all bids below this rate awarded in full at the stop-out rate and all bids at this rate awarded on a pro rata basis at the stop-out rate,” it said.

The cap on individual bidders remained at $30 billion. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
