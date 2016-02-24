U.S. Fed reschedules mortgage bond operation

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve rescheduled its purchase operation of mortgage-backed securities to later on Wednesday following a technical glitch that caused a postponement of the operation, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

The MBS purchase operation was moved to 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET (1900-1930 GMT) from an earlier scheduled 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. ET (1615-1645 GMT), the New York Fed said.

Wednesday’s operation involves the Fed purchasing $600 million of 30-year 3.0-percent coupon Freddie Mac MBS; $450 million of 30-year 3.5-percent coupon Freddie Mac MBS; $700 million of 30-year 3.0-percent coupon Fannie Mae MBS and $550 million of 30-year 3.5-percent coupon Fannie Mae MBS.