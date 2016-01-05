FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three-month U.S. dollar Libor settles at 0.61710 percent
#Financials
January 5, 2016 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Three-month U.S. dollar Libor settles at 0.61710 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The three-month U.S. dollar Libor rate settled at a new 6-1/2 year high of 0.61710 percent on Tuesday, compared with 0.61170 percent on Monday.

The London interbank offered rate on dollar-denominated loans among banks for three months has been steadily rising since the Federal Reserve last month hiked interest rates for the first time in almost a decade.

Libor is a benchmark rate for $350 trillion in financial products worldwide. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Marius Zaharia)

