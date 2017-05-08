FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed official says French election eases some U.S. concerns
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 3 months ago

Fed official says French election eases some U.S. concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 8 (Reuters) - The election of Emmanuel Macron as French president alleviates concern about economic and market turmoil hurting the U.S. economy, a Federal Reserve policymaker said on Monday, a day after the vote eased worries over threats to the European Union.

"Overall, it alleviates some concern in terms of will you see developments in Europe that will then feed through back to the U.S.," Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told reporters in Chicago.

"That's the kind of thing that could have affected the U.S. as well in the short run because you would have a ... short run financial market development," she added.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

