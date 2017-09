CLEVELAND, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester on Friday said her expectation of a “gradual” pace of policy tightening should be understood as not raising interest rates at every Fed policy meeting.

Mester is not a voter on the Fed’s rate-setting committee this year but will be in 2016. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Cleveland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)