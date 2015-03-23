Mester says Fed eyeing dollar as rate hike approaches -Bloomberg

March 23 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is looking to the dollar among other factors as it considers when to raise interest rates, a move that should be made this year, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said according to Bloomberg.

Mester, who spoke on Bloomberg TV, repeated that June is still a viable option for the U.S. central bank to hike rates. She added that the drop in oil prices is going to be a positive for the economy.

Mester spoke in Paris earlier on Monday.