Fed's Mester sees rate rise in next six months -Fox TV

Jan 2 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Friday she could see the U.S. central bank raising interests rate in the first half of the year, given that the economy is on “very firm footing.”

“The Fed is preparing the public and the markets,” Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on the Fox Business television channel. “I do believe that inflation will gradually move back to our target, so I could imagine interest rates going up in the first half of the year.”

Rates have been near zero since late 2008. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)