Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve continues to work with financial firms to develop ways to make the U.S. payment system faster and safer, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said in prepared remarks that offered no comment on the outlook for the economy or monetary policy.

Mester was to deliver the remarks at a conference on the payment system in New York. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washingon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)