Fed's Mester makes case for U.S. rate hikes sooner than later

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should begin a gradual series of interest rate hikes “relatively soon” as long as the economy rebounds from a soft first quarter, since the benefits of delaying are running thin, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, a newer but influential policymaker at the central bank, painted an optimistic picture of the U.S. economy and delivered a three-pronged thesis for starting to tighten policy sooner rather than later.

In a speech to economists, she said lifting rates from near zero relatively soon would allow the Fed to follow a gradual path of subsequent hikes that would not derail the economic expansion driven by a stronger job market and more resilient households.

Waiting too long to tighten, she added, could destabilize financial markets.

“If it turns out that the incoming information shows that growth is regaining momentum after the first-quarter slowdown and more broadly supports my forecast, I would be comfortable with liftoff relatively soon,” Mester said, adding the “soft” first quarter was likely transitory.

“The potential returns to delaying action will soon be outweighed by the potential returns to beginning the normalization process,” she told The Forecasters Club of New York. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)