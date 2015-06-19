FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. recovery has treated some better than others -Fed's Mester
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. recovery has treated some better than others -Fed's Mester

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PITTSBURG, PA, June 19 (Reuters) - The slow U.S. economic recovery exacerbated the financial hardships long faced by some low- and middle-income Americans, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester did not comment on monetary policy or give economic forecasts, according to the text of a speech to a housing and inequality conference. Instead she said that education and skills were the keys to boosting the economic well-being of those hard hit by the 2007-2009 recession.

“We can all be pleased that the economy has greatly improved” since then, with employment up, she said. “But not all households or communities have experienced the same amount of improvement; some of the challenges are long-standing ones that the recent recession and slow recovery exacerbated.”

The U.S. central bank has kept interest rates near zero for 6-1/2 years to help boost employment and economic growth, and is now looking to begin tightening policy later this year. Mester has called on the Fed to start hiking rates sooner than later. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.