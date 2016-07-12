FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed rates on gradual upward path, timing uncertain-Mester
July 12, 2016 / 2:50 AM / a year ago

Fed rates on gradual upward path, timing uncertain-Mester

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 12 (Reuters) - Interest rates in the United States are on a gradual upward path but the timing of hikes will depend on developments in the economy, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a banking conference in Sydney, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she was comfortable that the central bank was not behind the curve on monetary policy and inflation.

But she declined to offer any specific guidance on whether rates would stay on hold for the rest of the year.

Asked about strong June payroll data released last week. Mester said it was a positive report and that the country was basically near full employment. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
