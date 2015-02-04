Fed's Mester says U.S. economy on course for rate hike by June

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should likely raise interest rates in the first half of this year to account for an economic recovery that continues to build momentum, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday.

Mester said she regards the U.S. recovery as deeply rooted, with labor markets steadily improving, households and businesses freer from the heavy debt loads that constrained them, and low oil prices providing a “tailwind” to boost consumer spending.

That should let the Fed move forward with an initial “lift-off” of interest rates between now and June, Mester said, reaffirming an outlook she has made before since taking over as head of the Cleveland Fed last year. She expects economic growth of 3 percent in each of 2015 and 2016.

“There are accumulating signs that the economy is building momentum and that, this time, a pick-up in speed will be sustained because the underlying fundamentals have improved,” Mester told a bankers’ group in Columbus, Ohio.

“Fewer households are underwater on their mortgages ... business balance sheets are quite healthy. Business sentiment is positive and supportive of higher levels of investment and stronger hiring,” she said.

Mester does not currently vote on the Fed’s policy-setting committee.

In her comments she acknowledged the Fed will struggle to raise inflation in coming months to the central bank’s 2 percent target, particularly given the collapse in world oil prices and economic weakness in Europe and elsewhere.

But she said she felt the U.S. economy was largely insulated from those troubles. Low gas prices mean hundreds of extra dollars this year for a U.S. household to spend on other goods, offsetting any drop in oil sector investment or a decline in exports that may stem from weak demand abroad.

She said that while the drop in some market-based measures of inflation expectations could be a concern, she discounted that as largely a result of broader turbulence in financial markets. Surveys that measure inflation expectations have remained stable, and Mester said she feels that shows the outlook for price increases remains anchored.

She had critical remarks for proposals in Congress to exert more oversight of the Fed. Republican lawmakers now in charge of the House and Senate are considering legislation that Fed officials are worried could damage the central bank’s independence in setting monetary policy.

“This would be a tremendous mistake because it would ultimately lead to poorer economic performance,” she said. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)