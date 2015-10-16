FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mester says the more Federal Reserve delays, the greater the risks
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

Mester says the more Federal Reserve delays, the greater the risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The more the U.S. Federal Reserve delays hiking rates the more risks there will be to the U.S. economy, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday.

“My feeling is the more we delay, the more there will be risks. We’ve learned from history that things can get away from us ...,” she said during an interview with broadcaster Fox Business Network.

Mester, who has repeatedly called for the U.S. central bank to begin raising rates, will regain a vote on the Fed’s rate-setting committee next year under its rotating system. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.