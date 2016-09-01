FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Low rates can't resolve long-term labor problems -Fed's Mester
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Low rates can't resolve long-term labor problems -Fed's Mester

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LEXINGTON, KY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Keeping interest rates low in the United States will likely do little to resolve deep-set problems in the country's labor market, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.

Mester, a voting member on the Fed's policy-setting committee, did not comment on when the Fed will next raise interest rates.

But she said she did not share the view labor activists delivered to Fed officials last week that low interest rates could help resolve racial income and employment gaps in America.

"I do not believe that at this point in the business cycle the current very low level of interest rates is an effective solution to these longer-run issues," Mester told a conference on philanthropy in Lexington, Kentucky.

Mester said last week it makes sense for the Fed to start raising rates. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.