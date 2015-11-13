FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Mester sees inflation back at 2 pct by early 2017
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Mester sees inflation back at 2 pct by early 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CLEVELAND, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester on Friday said monetary policy will likely stay loose enough to lift U.S. inflation back to the Fed’s 2 percent target by early 2017 even as the central bank lifts interest rates from zero.

“I don’t see inflation picking up strongly,” Mester told reporters after saying in a speech the day to lift rates was quickly approaching. “I get back 2 percent by early 2017 in my forecast. So I don’t see urgency to raise rates sharply.”

The expectation that inflation will rise slowly is reason to raise rates gradually, she said. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Cleveland; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.