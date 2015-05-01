FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mester says all Fed meetings 'on the table' for rate hike
May 1, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

Mester says all Fed meetings 'on the table' for rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHILADELPHIA, May 1 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is getting close to the appropriate time to raise interest rates and all policy meetings, including one in June, are “on the table” for a move, a top Fed official said on Friday.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who in the past has urged a rate hike before mid-year, told reporters that the decision will hinge on incoming economic data and, in particular, on employment reports for the months of April and May. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

