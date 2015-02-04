FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

Only broad inflation drop would push back rate hike -Fed's Mester

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday she would back off her recommendation for an interest rate hike in the first half of 2015 if U.S. economic growth decelerated and a broad array of inflation measures declined.

“If I saw growth deceleration, I saw inflation expectations in a broader array of indicators, not just in the market-based measures that I think are problematic ..., if I saw those declining, and survey measures, that would give me pause,” she told reporters.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish

