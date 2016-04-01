Fed's Mester mum on April hike, encouraged by March jobs report

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - It is unclear now whether the economy will be ready for an interest rate hike by the end of the month, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday, adding that the jobs report released earlier in the day does not suggest the Fed should hold off due to excess slack.

“I can’t tell you right now whether the conditions will be right for moving rates up. I can tell you that I will be evaluating all the incoming information,” Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told reporters.

Asked about the March jobs report, which showed strong gains and a rush of Americans entering the labor market, Mester said: “I think we’re basically at full employment,” adding, “so I didn’t read anything in today’s report that necessarily you can jump to that conclusion that there’s more slack.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)