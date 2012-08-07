FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MetLife fined $3.2 mln for "unsound" foreclosures - Fed
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

MetLife fined $3.2 mln for "unsound" foreclosures - Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, will be charged $3.2 million for “unsafe and unsound” practices in loan servicing and foreclosures.

The regulator said the firm failed to adequately oversee such operations at its subsidiary bank, adding that this is the maximum penalty it could assess in circumstance under existing law given the size of MetLife’s foreclosure activities.

Profit at MetLife doubled in the second quarter to $2.26 billion after a huge gain on derivatives tied to falling interest rates, and operating results beat Wall Street expectations on double-digit growth in the Americas.

In February, five big U.S. banks agreed on a $25 billion deal to end a year-long investigation into faulty foreclosure practices, such as the so-called robo-signing of loan documents.

The settlement, which came after more than a year of negotiations, involved Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Ally Financial Inc.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.