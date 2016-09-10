FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Minneapolis Fed research director takes new job at Chicago Fed
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2016 / 12:21 AM / a year ago

Minneapolis Fed research director takes new job at Chicago Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Sam Schulholfer-Wohl, who ran the research department at the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank from 2013 until recently, has left the bank to take a job as senior economist and research advisor at the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank.

The move was confirmed to Reuters by a Minneapolis Fed spokeswoman. An ad for a new research director is posted on the Minneapolis Fed's website, although neither bank has made any public announcement. Schulhofer-Wohl and a spokesman for the Chicago Fed did not immediately respond to an emailed query after regular business hours on Friday.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.