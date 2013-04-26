FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed watchdog to complete audit of early minutes release in Q2
April 26, 2013 / 3:55 PM / 4 years ago

Fed watchdog to complete audit of early minutes release in Q2

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s inspector general expects to complete this quarter an audit into the early release of minutes of the central bank’s most recent policy-setting meeting, according to a work plan posted on Friday.

The early release, which the Fed has said it believes was accidental, was the central bank’s worst security lapse in years. Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s meetings can be market-sensitive, and some of the recipients of the minutes, a full day early, were at banks.

“The objective of this audit is to review the processes for distributing FOMC minutes to Federal Reserve staff and evaluate the Board’s management controls to prevent the early release of those minutes,” the inspector general said.

