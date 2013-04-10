UPDATE 1-Fed releases minutes early after sent to aides, trade groups

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said it released the minutes from its March policy review ahead of schedule on Wednesday because the U.S. central bank accidentally sent the report to congressional aides and trade organizations the prior day.

“They were inadvertently sent early to a list of individuals who normally receive the minutes by email shortly after their usual release time,” a Fed spokesman said. “The individuals on the distribution list - primarily congressional employees and employees of trade organizations - received the minutes shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.”

The Fed released the minutes to the public on Wednesday at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT). The minutes previously were scheduled to be released on Wednesday at 2 p.m.