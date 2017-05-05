CORRECTED-MOVES-APG Asset Management CEO to step down (May 19)
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
NEW YORK May 5 Morgan Stanley economists said on Friday a "very strong" U.S. payrolls report for April reduced doubts whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting.
"There wasn't much doubt in our view before this report about a Fed rate hike in June, and there's less now," Morgan Stanley economist Ted Wieseman wrote in a research note.
LONDON, May 22 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) pursued last-minute settlement talks with a group of investors on Monday to avoid a potentially embarrassing trial over allegations the lender misled them about a 2008 capital increase.
LONDON, May 22 U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group is suing a group of its insurers over $400 million worth of oil it claims it lost when Morocco's sole refinery went bankrupt two years ago, court documents show.