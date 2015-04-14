FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit, Stockton bankruptcies may flag wider problems -Fed's Dudley
April 14, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Detroit, Stockton bankruptcies may flag wider problems -Fed's Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - The municipal bankruptcies in Detroit and Stockton, California, may foretell more widespread problems in the United States than is implied by current bond ratings, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

“While these particular bankruptcy filings have captured a considerable amount of attention, and rightly so, they may foreshadow more widespread problems than what might be implied by current bond ratings,” New York Fed President William Dudley said at a workshop on Chapter 9 bankruptcies.

“We need to focus our attention today on addressing the underlying issues before any problems grow to the point where bankruptcy becomes the only viable option,” he added, according to a text of his speech.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

