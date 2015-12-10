FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. municipal bond market shrinks to $3.710 trln in third quarter - Fed
#Funds News
December 10, 2015 / 5:12 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. municipal bond market shrinks to $3.710 trln in third quarter - Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. municipal bond market shrank to $3.710 trillion in the third quarter from $3.715 trillion in the second quarter, according to a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve released on Thursday.

Households, or retail investors, held $1.549 trillion compared with $1.567 trillion the previous quarter.

Property and casualty insurance companies bought $2.7 billion of munis in the third quarter, while life insurance companies acquired $5.5 billion. U.S. banks increased their muni holdings by $35.1 billion.

U.S. mutual funds bought $17.2 billion of munis in the third quarter, while exchanged-traded funds added $2 billion and closed-end funds dropped $1.2 billion. (Reporting by Megan Davies and David Gaffen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

