U.S. municipal bond market rises to $3.715 trln in fourth quarter - Fed
#Market News
March 10, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

U.S. municipal bond market rises to $3.715 trln in fourth quarter - Fed

Rory Carroll

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. municipal bond market rose to $3.715 trillion in the fourth quarter from $3.710 trillion in the third quarter, according to a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve released on Thursday.

Households, or retail investors, held $1.515 trillion compared with $1.550 trillion the previous quarter.

Property and casualty insurance companies bought $3.2 billion of munis in the fourth quarter, while life insurance companies acquired $6.2 billion. U.S. banks increased their muni holdings by $40.9 billion.

U.S. mutual funds bought $68.8 billion of munis in the fourth quarter, while exchanged-traded funds added $5.9 billion. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
