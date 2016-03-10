U.S. municipal bond market rises to $3.715 trln in fourth quarter - Fed

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. municipal bond market rose to $3.715 trillion in the fourth quarter from $3.710 trillion in the third quarter, according to a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve released on Thursday.

Households, or retail investors, held $1.515 trillion compared with $1.550 trillion the previous quarter.

Property and casualty insurance companies bought $3.2 billion of munis in the fourth quarter, while life insurance companies acquired $6.2 billion. U.S. banks increased their muni holdings by $40.9 billion.

U.S. mutual funds bought $68.8 billion of munis in the fourth quarter, while exchanged-traded funds added $5.9 billion. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)