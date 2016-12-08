FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
U.S. muni bond market shrinks to $3.831 trln in Q3-Federal Reserve
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 8, 2016 / 5:07 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. muni bond market shrinks to $3.831 trln in Q3-Federal Reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. municipal bond market shrank slightly to $3.831 trillion in the third quarter from a revised $3.838 trillion in the second quarter, according to a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve released on Thursday.

Households, or retail investors, held $1.591 trillion of muni bonds compared with $1.598 trillion the previous quarter.

Property and casualty insurance companies bought $19 billion of munis in the third quarter after a revised $1.9 billion of acquisitions in the second quarter. Life insurance companies added $7.6 billion to their muni holdings, while U.S. banks picked up $40 billion.

U.S mutual funds bought $75.9 billion of munis in the third quarter, and exchange-traded funds added $6.2 billion.

Foreign owners bought $14 billion of muni bonds. Their third quarter holdings were $93.3 billion, the highest level on record. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.