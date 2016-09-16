FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. muni bond market grows to $3.826 trln in Q2-Federal Reserve
#Funds News
September 16, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. muni bond market grows to $3.826 trln in Q2-Federal Reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. municipal bond market grew to $3.826 trillion in the second quarter of 2016 from $3.797 trillion in the first quarter, according to a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve released on Friday.

Households, or retail investors, held $1.638 trillion of munis compared with $1.653 trillion the previous quarter.

Property and casualty insurance companies sold $3.7 billion of munis in the second quarter after acquiring $10.4 billion in the first quarter. Life insurance companies acquired $9.4 billion, while U.S. banks increased their muni holdings by $67.5 billion.

U.S. mutual funds bought $97.4 billion of munis in the second quarter, while exchanged-traded funds added $6.5 billion. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
