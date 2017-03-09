BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
March 9 The U.S. municipal bond market grew slightly to $3.8337 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2016 from a revised $3.8334 trillion in the third quarter, according to a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve released on Thursday.
Households, or retail investors, held $1.644 trillion of muni bonds compared to $1.588 trillion the previous quarter.
Property and casualty insurance companies bought $10.8 billion of munis in the fourth quarter after $19 billion of acquisitions in the third quarter. Life insurance companies added $5.4 billion to their muni holdings, while U.S. banks picked up $53.4 billion.
U.S. mutual funds shed $88.5 billion of munis in the fourth quarter, the funds' biggest reduction of the asset class in at least five quarters. Exchange traded funds added $4.9 billion.
Foreign buyers purchased $21 billion of munis. Their fourth-quarter holdings were $106.4 billion, their highest on record.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
* TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Inc reports a 6.0 percent passive stake in Hamilton Lane Inc as of March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nokjHr) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.