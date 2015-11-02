FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman elected to N.Y. Fed board
November 2, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman elected to N.Y. Fed board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Chairman and Chief Executive James Gorman has been elected to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s board as a Class A director representing Group 1 banks with capital and surplus of more than $1 billion, the New York Fed said on Monday.

Gorman, 57, will serve a three-year term as a board director, starting on Jan. 1, 2016, the New York Fed said in a statement.

Class A directors represent the member banks of the New York Fed district, while Class B directors and Class C directors represent the interests of the public.

Morgan Stanley is a U.S. primary dealer, or one of the 22 top Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve.

The Australian-born Gorman will succeed Richard Carrión who is chairman and CEO of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico.

The other two Class A directors are Paul Mello, who is the CEO and president of Solvay Bank, and Gerald Lipkin, the chairman, CEO and president of Valley National Bank. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
