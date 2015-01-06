FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to nominate community banker Allan Landon for Fed - source
January 6, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

Obama to nominate community banker Allan Landon for Fed - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama plans to nominate community banker Allan Landon for a seat on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Landon, a partner with private investment fund Community BanCapital, served as chief executive of the Bank of Hawaii until 2010. The source said the White House would announce the nomination later on Tuesday.

Landon, reached by telephone, declined to comment and referred calls to the White House press office. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Howard Schneider; Editing by Chris Reese)

