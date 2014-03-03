FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate panel postpones hearing with Fischer, other Fed nominees
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2014 / 11:41 PM / 4 years ago

Senate panel postpones hearing with Fischer, other Fed nominees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - The Senate Banking Committee on Monday postponed a hearing on the nomination of Stanley Fischer to be vice chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve and two other Fed nominees to a date to be determined, from Tuesday.

Obama nominated Fischer, the former head of the Bank of Israel, in January to succeed Janet Yellen as the No. 2 at the central bank. Yellen took over as Fed chair last month.

He also tapped former senior U.S. Treasury official Lael Brainard to serve on the Fed’s board and renominated Fed Governor Jerome Powell for a fresh term.

The Senate committee had been scheduled to hear from all three nominees on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.